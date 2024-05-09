Netanyahu says Israel ‘will stand alone’ if it has to after threatened US arms holdup

Jerusalem, May 9
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will “stand alone” if it has to in its war against Hamas.
His remarks in a statement issued Thursday came after President Joe Biden said the United States would not provide offensive weapons for Israel's long-promised assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
Netanyahu said: “If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. If we need to, we will fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than fingernails.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Benjamin Netanyahu #Hamas #Israel #Joe Biden #United States of America USA
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members
To minimise disruptions, Air India is operating flights on 2...
Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea
The Bench had on May 7 hinted at Kejriwal’s release on inter...
Nijjar killing case: India says Canada has not shared any specific evidence or information yet
The MEA spokesperson says many of India's extradition reques...
Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test; Congress demands President's rule
Grand Old Party seeks time to meet Governor Bandaru Dattatre...
9 killed after explosion at fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi
Seven rooms stocked with firecrackers were completely gutted...