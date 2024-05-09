Netanyahu says Israel ‘will stand alone’ if it has to after threatened US arms holdup

AP

Jerusalem, May 9

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will “stand alone” if it has to in its war against Hamas.

His remarks in a statement issued Thursday came after President Joe Biden said the United States would not provide offensive weapons for Israel's long-promised assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Netanyahu said: “If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. If we need to, we will fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than fingernails.”

#Benjamin Netanyahu #Hamas #Israel #Joe Biden #United States of America USA