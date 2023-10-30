Netanyahu takes swipe at intel chiefs over Hamas attack, apologises later

JERUSALEM, October 29

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday took a jab at his intelligence chiefs on the X platform, saying they never warned him Hamas was planning its wide-scale attack on October 7, but later retracted his comments and issued an apology.

His remarks caused a political uproar and a rift within the war cabinet of Netanyahu, who has drawn public ire for not taking responsibility over intelligence and operational failures relating to Hamas’ rampage through southern Israel.

8,005 Palestinians killed 3,324 of them children (Medical authorities in Gaza)

While top officials — from the heads of the military and the Shin Bet domestic spy service to his Finance Minister — have all acknowledged their failures, Netanyahu has not.

Show responsibility When we are at war, leadership must show responsibility, decide to do the right things and bolster the forces in a way that they can carry out what we expect of them. —Benny Gantz, Former defence minister Red line crossed The attempts to evade responsibility and place the blame on the security establishment weaken the Israel Defence Forces while it is fighting Israel’s enemies. Netanyahu crossed a red line with the post. —Yair Lapid, Oppn leader

He has only said there would be time to ask tough questions, including of himself, after the war. Israel’s military spokesperson, asked about Netanyahu’s comments during a daily briefing with reporters, declined to respond, saying, “We are now at war, focused on the war.”

Netanyahu’s now-deleted post had said: “At no time and no stage was a warning given to Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding war intentions of Hamas. On the contrary, all security officials, including the head of army intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet, estimated that Hamas was deterred and interested in an arrangement.” In a second post on X about 10 hours later, Netanyahu wrote: “I was wrong,” adding that his remarks “should not have been made and I apologise for that.” “I give full backing to all the heads of the security branches,” he said. His initial comments were promptly rebuked by current and past allies, including former Defence Minister Benny Gantz. — Reuters

