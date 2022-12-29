New British Indian Army memorial in Scotland

London: A British Indian Army memorial, commemorating sacrifices of Indian soldiers who fought in World wars, will be built in Glasgow. PTI

Death penalty for Pak ex-minister’s son

Lahore: Ahmed Bilal Cheema, son of former Punjab minister Ajmal Cheema, has been sentenced to death for killing three transgender persons in 2008. PTI

Indian biologist among Europe’s ‘top talents’

London: Indian scientist Mahima Swamy has been picked for the European Molecular Biology Organisation Young Investigator network and recognised as one of the top talents in biology in Europe. IANS