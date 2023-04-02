New counter-terrorism draft Bill to be tabled in Parliament this month: Sri Lanka PM

Colombo, April 1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Saturday said a new counter-terrorism draft Bill to replace the much maligned Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) of 1979 is to be introduced in the Parliament later in April.
Sri Lanka is replacing the PTA with a new legislation called the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) after the former law was roundly condemned for its draconian nature where people were allowed to be detained without being charged for indefinite periods of time. Sri Lanka faced international calls to repeal the PTA which was enacted in 1979 as a temporary measure to counter the rising Tamil separatist militancy.
"The new bill will be presented in parliament in the third week of April. It will replace the PTA," Gunawardena said.
On March 17, the 97-page ATA was published in the government gazette.
It aimed to replace the PTA which is often being criticised as a tool used by the successive governments to crush dissent. The European Union since 2016 has been urging the Sri Lankan government to repeal the PTA and bring in a new counter terrorism legislation in line with international standards. The EU has linked its GSP+ export tariff concessions to Sri Lanka modifying its counter terrorism Act. The opposition and rights groups have already objected to the ATA, saying that it does not differ much from the PTA. They hold that ATA could be used to crush democratic protests and political opposition while the security forces being conferred powers to crackdown with judicial procedure to brand any dissent as terrorism.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...