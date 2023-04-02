New counter-terrorism draft Bill to be tabled in Parliament this month: Sri Lanka PM

PTI

Colombo, April 1

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Saturday said a new counter-terrorism draft Bill to replace the much maligned Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) of 1979 is to be introduced in the Parliament later in April.

Sri Lanka is replacing the PTA with a new legislation called the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) after the former law was roundly condemned for its draconian nature where people were allowed to be detained without being charged for indefinite periods of time. Sri Lanka faced international calls to repeal the PTA which was enacted in 1979 as a temporary measure to counter the rising Tamil separatist militancy.

"The new bill will be presented in parliament in the third week of April. It will replace the PTA," Gunawardena said.

On March 17, the 97-page ATA was published in the government gazette.

It aimed to replace the PTA which is often being criticised as a tool used by the successive governments to crush dissent. The European Union since 2016 has been urging the Sri Lankan government to repeal the PTA and bring in a new counter terrorism legislation in line with international standards. The EU has linked its GSP+ export tariff concessions to Sri Lanka modifying its counter terrorism Act. The opposition and rights groups have already objected to the ATA, saying that it does not differ much from the PTA. They hold that ATA could be used to crush democratic protests and political opposition while the security forces being conferred powers to crackdown with judicial procedure to brand any dissent as terrorism.