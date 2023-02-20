New earthquake registering 6.3 hits Turkey-Syria border region: EMSC

Antakya, February 20
An earthquake, with a magnitude 6.3 at a depth of 2 km, struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
Two Reuters witnesses reported a strong quake and further damage to buildings in central Antakya which was hit by two massive earthquakes two weeks ago, causing tens of thousands of deaths and destroying buildings and infrastructure.
Other witnesses said Turkish rescue teams were running around after the latest quake, checking people were unharmed.
Muna Al Omar, a resident, said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the earthquake hit.
"I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet," she said, crying as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms.
"Is there going to be another aftershock?" she asked. Reuters
