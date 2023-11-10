New island emerges as volcano erupts off Japan

Tokyo: An undersea volcano erupted off Japan three weeks ago, providing a rare view of the birth of a tiny new island, but experts say it may not last very long. Located about 1 km off the southern coast of Iwo Jima, which Japan calls Ioto, started its eruptions on October 21. By early November, it became a new island of 328 feet in diameter and 66 feet above the sea, according to Yuji Usui, an analyst in the Japan Meteorological Agency’s volcanic division. AP

Seoul: An industrial robot crushed a worker to death at a vegetable packaging plant in South Korea, the police said on Thursday as they investigate whether the machine was unsafe or had potential defects. According to police officials in Goseong, the man died of head and chest injuries on Tuesday after he was grabbed and pressed against a conveyor belt by the machine’s robotic arms. The police did not release the name of the victim. AP

