New island emerges as volcano erupts off Japan

Tokyo: An undersea volcano erupted off Japan three weeks ago, providing a rare view of the birth of a tiny new island, but experts say it may not last very long. Located about 1 km off the southern coast of Iwo Jima, which Japan calls Ioto, started its eruptions on October 21. By early November, it became a new island of 328 feet in diameter and 66 feet above the sea, according to Yuji Usui, an analyst in the Japan Meteorological Agency’s volcanic division. AP
Robot crushes worker to death in South Korea
Seoul: An industrial robot crushed a worker to death at a vegetable packaging plant in South Korea, the police said on Thursday as they investigate whether the machine was unsafe or had potential defects. According to police officials in Goseong, the man died of head and chest injuries on Tuesday after he was grabbed and pressed against a conveyor belt by the machine’s robotic arms. The police did not release the name of the victim. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue to further expand global strategic partnership
The US delegation is led by US Secretary of State Antony Bli...
Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun’s videos surface online
Transportation minister says ‘we take every threat to aviati...
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality
Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...
NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused
The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...
Parts of Punjab and Haryana receive light rain
In Haryana, Jhajjar and Narnaul receive 6 mm of rainfall eac...