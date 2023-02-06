 New powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits southeast Turkey; official says 2 temblors independent of each other : The Tribune India

Aftershock felt as far as eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus

New powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits southeast Turkey; official says 2 temblors independent of each other

People walk next to a mosque destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey, on Monday, February 6, 2023. AP/PTI



Ankara, February 6

Turkey’s disaster management agency has reported that a new earthquake of magnitude 7.6 occurred close to the epicentre of Monday’s previous deadly quake, which also generated dozens of aftershocks.

The US Geological Survey recorded the magnitude of the latest shock that occurred around 1024 GMT at 7.5 magnitude, with a depth of just 10 km.

Shallow earthquakes cause more damage.

It put the temblor near the town of Ekinozu, Turkey, also close to the southeastern city of Gaziantep which has a population of 2 million people and where the temperatures on Monday were hovering just above freezing.

Orhan Tatar, an official from the Turkish disaster agency, told reporters that the two quakes were independent of each other. He said hundreds of aftershocks were expected after both.

The aftershock was felt as far as the eastern Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where people took to social media to post footage of swaying curtains, while employees working in some high-rise buildings in the capital, Nicosia, quickly rushed outside.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said offers for help had been received from some 45 countries in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly earthquake and powerful, still ongoing aftershocks.

Some 3,000 buildings collapsed in the earthquake, he said. His announcement brought the death toll in Turkey and neighbouring Syria to more than 1,300 people.

“Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise,” Erdogan said.

“Our hope is that we recover from this disaster with the least loss of life possible, he added. “I pray that God protects us and all humanity from such natural disasters.” AP

