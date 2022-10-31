New women's protection law in China

Hong Kong, October 30

China passed legislation on Sunday aimed at giving women more protection against gender discrimination and sexual harassment, days after the Bill was submitted to the country’s top legislature after a third revision and extensive public input.

The legislation comes as activists have expressed concern about increasing government rhetoric on the value of traditional women’s roles, and what some see as setbacks for women’s rights and more restrictive attitudes towards abortion.

It’s not yet clear to what extent those more conservative attitudes will be reflected in the new law. No details on the legislation beyond its adoption were immediately available.

It is the first time in nearly 30 years that the law on women’s protection was changed. — Reuters

Changed after 30 yrs

