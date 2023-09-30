New York City area under state of emergency

New York, September 29
A rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down parts of the city's subway system, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport. Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Have a problem with ‘permissive’ Canadian attitude to terrorists, extremists: S Jaishankar
Blinken asks India to join Canadian investigation