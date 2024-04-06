New York City to pay $17.5 million to settle hijab suit

New York: New York City has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by two Muslim women who were forced to remove their head coverings to be photographed after they were arrested. The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2018 by Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz. AP
Temple in Texas sued for branding 11-year-old
Houston: An Indian-origin man whose 11-year-old son was branded with a hot iron rod as part of a religious ceremony in 2023 has sued a Hindu temple in Texas and its parent company seeking more than $1 million in damages.
Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath
Promises to stop 'weaponisation' of agencies | Pledges 50% j...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC