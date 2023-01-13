New York: Guitar legend Jeff Beck passes away at 78

New York: Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78. Beck died on Tuesday after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis," his representatives stated on Wednesday. ap
1.4 mn copies of Prince Harry’s memoir sold
New York: Penguin Random House has announced that the first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir (Spare) topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose "Becoming" needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018. ap
Temple defaced with anti-India graffiti in Oz
New Delhi: A temple in Melbourne was allegedly vandalised and defaced with anti-India graffiti, saying 'Hindustan Murdabad', media reports said. The walls of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Park were also marked with praises of a terrorist. "We are deeply saddened," the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said in an official statement on Thursday. ians
