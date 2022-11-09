New York: Indian-American gets Amazon Research Award

New York: An Indian-American professor of computer science at a university in the US has received an Amazon Research Award to design a tool that minimises negative user experiences. Pavithra Prabhakar, who is the Peggy and Gary Edwards chair in engineering, was one of 74 recipients of the awards from Amazon, which also includes an unrestricted gift, access to more than 300 Amazon public datasets, and Amazon Web Services’ artificial intelligence and machine learning services and tools, the Kansas State University said. reuters

Chris Evans named ‘sexiest man alive’ for 2022

Washington: “Captain America” actor Chris Evans was named People Magazine’s “sexiest man alive” for 2022 on Monday, following his Marvel co-star Paul Rudd having the title in 2021. Evans, who is 41 and single, said the title “feels like a weird form of humble bragging.” However, he was eager to share the news with his biggest fan - his mom. reuters

Uganda to shorten school term to curb Ebola

Kampala: Uganda will shorten the school term by two weeks to reduce daily contact amongst students and help curb the spread of Ebola, the education minister said on Tuesday. Authorities have been struggling to contain the highly infectious and deadly haemorrhagic fever since the epidemic spilled into the Kampala, home to around two million people. reuters

Over 24 Roman-era bronze statues found in Italy

Rome: Archaeologists in Italy have found more than two dozen beautifully preserved bronze statues dating back to ancient Roman times in thermal baths in Tuscany, in what experts are hailing as an “exceptional” discovery. The statues were found over the last two weeks in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town about 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of Rome where archaeologists have been exploring ancient ruins for the last three years. reuters