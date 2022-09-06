Newly-appointed PM Liz Truss promises to transform Britain into ‘aspiration nation’

PTI

London, September 6

Newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss Tuesday pledged to “ride out the storm” of the cost-of-living crisis and transform Britain into an “aspiration nation”, saying she has a “bold plan” to grow the battered economy through tax cuts and reform.

In her first speech as Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street in London, she also said that she is honoured to take on the responsibility at a vital time for the country.

As the fourth Conservative Party leader in six years and the UK’s third female Prime Minister, Truss focussed her inaugural televised address to the nation to promise to be hands-on with the energy crisis caused by “Putin’s war” and get Britain working again.

She opened her address with praise for predecessor Boris Johnson, whom she described as a “hugely consequential” Prime Minister for getting Brexit done, the COVID vaccine rollout and support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

“As strong as the storm may be, I know the British people are stronger; together we can ride out the storm,” said Truss.

“I know we have what it takes to get Britain working again… We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high-paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve. I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen,” she said.

Speaking outside the famous black door of No. 10 Downing Street, her new office, the 47-year-old former foreign secretary was surrounded by scores of Tory MPs, aides and global media.

Heavy downpours abated just minutes before her cavalcade made its way from the RAF Northolt Royal Air Force base where her flight landed after her audience with Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland. The showers are being viewed by many political commentators as symbolic of the “headwinds” Truss referenced in her speech.

“The British public has shown grit, courage and determination time and time again and we now face the global headwinds caused by the war in Ukraine and COVID,” she said, spelling out three key priorities for her government: a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform; dealing with the energy crisis with action this week; and making sure that people can get doctor’s appointments and the National Health Service (NHS) support required.

The focus on the “economy, energy and NHS”, she said, would ensure the country’s long-term success.

“United with our allies, we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world, recognising that we can’t have security at home without having security abroad,” she added.

Truss assumed the office at a time when the country is facing a looming energy crisis and the focus is on her plan to address the challenge.

The current Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke - who is tipped to become levelling up secretary - says Truss’s plan to tackle soaring prices will provide certainly to families and businesses as the weather gets colder, the BBC reported.

She will spend the rest of Tuesday meeting civil servants at Downing Street, holding discussions with her aides and start rolling out ministerial appointments. On Wednesday, Truss will face off with Opposition Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer for her first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons.