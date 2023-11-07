 Next Pakistan Prime Minister won’t be from Lahore: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Next Pakistan Prime Minister won’t be from Lahore: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto

Next Pakistan Prime Minister won’t be from Lahore: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto

Former Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari hints that his party would contest the polls “on its own” in the February 8 general election

Next Pakistan Prime Minister won’t be from Lahore: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “People proved that they are with the PPP,” after their success in Sunday’s local government by-polls. File Photo



PTI

Karachi, November 7

In an apparent dig at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his hope that the next Prime Minister (PM) would not be from Lahore and hinted that his party would contest the polls “on its own” in the February 8 general election.

Former Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari, 35, also clarified that his PPP does not need to look towards anyone to emerge victorious in the upcoming polls. “When it comes to elections, we only look towards the people of Pakistan. We do not look or pin any hope from anywhere else. The PM would only be that person who is elected by the people of Pakistan. And I understand that this time, the prime minister of the country will not be from Lahore,” he said.

Bhutto Zardari’s comments came after PPP on Sunday won big in the by-polls held across 14 districts of Sindh and also weeks after a telephone call between his father and former President Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif following the latter’s return to Pakistan from a four-year-long self-imposed exile, indicating chances of a poll alliance between the two parties.

A reported contact between Nawaz Sharif and PPP leader and former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has seemingly failed to thaw the ice between the two former allies, with the latter sticking to its complaint of an uneven playing field in the run-up to polls, the Dawn newspaper reported.

On Monday in his first meeting of the PML-N’s secretariat after his return, Sharif, 73, also directed his party leaders to begin their preparations for the national elections scheduled on February 8.

Bhutto Zardari also termed PPP’s success in Sunday’s local government by-polls merely a trailer and said, “People proved that they are with the PPP”, The News International reported.

“Even if our opponents unite, they won’t be able to defeat the PPP,” he claimed.

While congratulating Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab for winning by-polls in city local bodies, he asked the party workers to take this win as an opportunity to launch a campaign for the upcoming general elections, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In a separate statement, his father Asif Ali Zardari was said, “The sun of February 8 will rise with the news of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s victory. The days of suffering for the people are over, as the PPP will end their problems”.

According to the latest announcements made by Pakistan’s President House, general elections would be held on February 8 to elect a new government. 

#Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud linked money laundering case

2
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan hints Shubman GIll is dating 'other Sara' on 'Koffee With Karan'

3
World Cup 2023

Angelo Mathews ‘timed out’: Netizens lash out at Shakib; describe it ‘poor sportsmanship’, ‘shameful move’

4
Himachal

Work on Rs 1,555-crore ropeway in Shimla to begin next year

5
Haryana

Sexual abuse in Jind school: The ominous black windowpane

6
World Cup 2023 sri lanka vs bangladesh

Angelo Mathews becomes first international cricketer to be timed out

7
Punjab

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea

8
Amritsar

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

9
India

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in north India

10
Punjab

Supreme Court sets March 31 deadline for completing selection of district judges in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Top News

Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana to immediately stop burning crop residue

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs the Cabine...

Directions on bursting firecrackers applicable to all states, Supreme Court clarifies

Directions on bursting firecrackers applicable to all states, Supreme Court clarifies

The court directs the state governments to take appropriate ...

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

There will be Secondary Ladder Point Check for Air India fli...

India successfully test-fires ‘Pralay’ missile off Odisha coast

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast

The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and D...


Cities

View All

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Portion of ceiling plaster comes off at Amritsar railway station

MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

Shootout in Zirakpur, biker held with pistols

Chandigarh: Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

Mohali: To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

4 booked for serving hookah at Panchkula club

Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana to immediately stop burning crop residue

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Chinese products flood Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace ahead of Diwali

Oz leader visits Bangla Sahib

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held by ED in Rs 41cr bank fraud case

Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Foetus found in vacant plot

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Alert over adulterated milk items in Punjab, 15% samples fail test

25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

Pbi University starts classes for civil services

Discussion on Sheikh Farid at Pbi varsity