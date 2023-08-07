Next World Youth Day will be in Seoul: Pope

Lisbon: Pope Francis announced on Sunday that the next World Youth Day, the big Catholic faith festival, will be held in Seoul, South Korea in 2027. The announcement marks the first time the festival returns to Asia since 1995, when millions of people turned out for one of St. John Paul II’s biggest events, in Manila, Philippines. Francis announced the location on Sunday at the end of the Lisbon edition of World Youth Day. AP

Tropical storm hits Japan’s Okinawa islands

Tokyo: A meandering storm was headed again toward southwestern Japan on Sunday, prompting fresh warnings about dangerously heavy rainfall after the same area was hit several days ago. Tropical Storm Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, was returning to the southernmost group of islands of Okinawa moving slowly northward, packing winds of up to 30 metres per second (67 miles per hour) and hovering over Okinawa through Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. AP