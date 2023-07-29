Niger military council takes control, names Tchiani as head

Niamey (Niger), July 28

Mutinous soldiers who staged a coup in Niger declared their leader the new head of state on Friday, hours after the general asked for national and international support despite rising concerns that the political crisis could hinder the nation's fight against jihadists and boost Russia’s influence in West Africa.

Help meet challenges I ask the technical and financial partners who are friends of Niger to understand the specific situation of our country in order to provide it with all the support necessary to enable it to meet the challenges. — General Abdourahmane Tchiani

Spokesman Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane said on state television that the constitution was suspended and General Abdourahmane Tchiani was in charge. Various factions of Niger's military have reportedly wrangled for control since members of the presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum, who was elected two years ago in Niger's first peaceful, democratic transfer of power since independence from France.

Illegitimate The coup is completely illegitimate and profoundly dangerous for the Nigeriens, Niger and the whole region. — Emmanuel Macron, president, france

Niger is seen as the last reliable partner for the West in efforts to battle jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in Africa’s Sahel region, where Russia and Western countries have vied for influence in the fight against extremism. France has 1,500 soldiers in the country who conduct joint operations with the Nigeriens, and the United States and other European countries have helped train the nation’s troops.

The coup sparked international condemnation and the West African regional group ECOWAS, which includes Niger and has taken the lead in trying to restore democratic rule in the country, scheduled an emergency summit in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Sunday.

The UN Security Council, which is charged with ensuring international peace and security, held emergency closed consultations Friday morning. Britain's deputy UN ambassador James Kariuki, who chaired the meeting, told reporters afterward that all 15 members condemned the military's action and expressed “the need to restore constitutional democracy.” Extremists in Niger have carried out attacks on civilians and military personnel, but the overall security situation is not as dire as in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso. —AP

