Niger soldiers declare coup, detain President

Niamey (Niger), July 27

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum defiantly declared on Thursday that democracy would prevail, a day after mutinous soldiers detained him and announced they had seized power in a coup over the West African country’s deteriorating security situation.

While many people in the capital of Niamey went about their usual business, it remained unclear who was in control of the country and which side the majority might support.

A statement tweeted by the army command’s account declared that it would back the coup in order to avoid a “murderous confrontation” that could lead to a “bloodbath.” It was not possible to confirm that the statement was genuine.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane announced the coup on state television flanked by nine other officers. Meanwhile, coup supporters ransacked and set on fire the headquarters of the ruling party in the capital Niamey. — Agencies

