Nikki Haley joins Hudson Institute think tank

Washington: Prominent Indian-American politician Nikki Haley has joined the prestigious Hudson Institute, the think tank announced on Monday. “Nikki is an effective leader on both foreign and domestic policy,” Hudson president and CEO John P Walters said. The 52-year-old South Carolina’s ex-governor and US ambassador to the UN will be the next Walter P Stern Chair, the press release said. “When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe,” Haley said. PTI

Prince Harry loses appeal bid over security

London: Prince Harry has lost his first attempt to appeal against the dismissal of his legal challenge over the British government’s decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain, a court spokesperson said on Monday. Harry, King Charles’ younger son, had brought the action against the government at the HC in London after the Home Office - the ministry responsible for policing - decided in February 2020 that he would cease to automatically receive personal police security while in Britain. Reuters

Mongolian-born sumo champion Yokozuna Terunofuji with his son for a ring entering ceremony in Tokyo, Japan. Reuters

