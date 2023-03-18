Nithyananda's 'fake nation' Kailasa cons 30 US cities

PTI

New York, March 17

Self-proclaimed godman and fugitive Nithyananda’s “United States of Kailasa” has signed a “cultural partnership” with over 30 American cities, a media report has said, days after the city of Newark in the US state of New Jersey said it rescinded a “sister-city” agreement with the fictional country.

The sister-city agreement between Newark and the fake “United States of Kailasa” was inked on January 12 and the signing ceremony took place at City Hall in Newark.

Nityananda, whose mind-bending spiritual homilies wrapped in a sheen of pseudo-science has provided much mirth on social media, claims to have set up a country called the "United States of Kailasa" in 2019.

According to its website, there are over 30 American cities that have signed a cultural partnership with the fake nation of Kailasa —cities from Richmond, Virginia to Dayton, Ohio, to Buena Park, Florida literally all over the map.

A report in Fox News on Thursday said that “we are finding out the supreme fake pontiff” has a “long list of cities that he's duped.”