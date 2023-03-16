 No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear, missile programme despite a delay in IMF deal: Finance Minister Dar : The Tribune India

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear, missile programme despite a delay in IMF deal: Finance Minister Dar

The country is awaiting a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear, missile programme despite a delay in IMF deal: Finance Minister Dar

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Reuters File



PTI

Islamabad, March 16

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday assured Parliament that the government would not make any compromise on the country’s nuclear and missile programme despite tough economic conditions and hurdles to secure a loan from the IMF.

Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits. The country is awaiting a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Let me assure you that nobody is going to compromise anything on the nuclear or the missile program of Pakistan — no way,” Dar said while responding to a query by Senator Raza Rabbani.

He said that no compromise would be made on Pakistan’s nuclear capability adding that the agreement signed with the IMF would be uploaded on the website of his ministry.

While addressing the House, Senator Raza Rabbani talked about the reasons for the delay in the agreement with the IMF, including its impact on the country’s security.

“The question arises […] if the delay is being made because of some sort of pressure to be exerted on Pakistan’s nuclear programme,” Rabbani said.

Rabbani also lamented that the Senate had “neither before nor today been taken into confidence on what are the conditionalities of the IMF”.

“Nobody has any right to tell Pakistan what range of missiles it can have and what nuclear weapons it can have. We have to have our own deterrence…We represent the people of Pakistan and must guard our national interests,” Dar stressed.

The USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF) is part of a USD 6.5 billion bailout package that the IMF approved in 2019 when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was in power.

The loan is critical if Pakistan is to avoid defaulting on external debt obligations.

Dar also indirectly held PTI and its chief Imran Khan responsible for the delay in the IMF funding as he blamed the then government of Imran Khan for agreeing on tough conditions to get the funding.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s nuclear programme was being “jealously guarded by the state”.

According to the statement by his office, Sharif noted that press releases, queries, and various assertions regarding Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme were circulated on social and print media.

It said that even a “traditional routine visit” of International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi was portrayed in a “negative spotlight”.

“It is emphasised that Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme is a national asset, which is jealously guarded by the state. The complete programme is totally secure, foolproof, and under no stress or pressure whatsoever,” the PMO statement said.

“It continues to fully serve the purpose for which this capability was developed,” it further added.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Editorials

Dangerous provocations

2
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters force Brisbane's Indian Consulate to close down: Report

3
Nation

'Seems like whole Delhi has choked': Commuters face traffic snarls for third day on trot

4
Punjab

Video: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at gym in US

5
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

6
Punjab

Aussie radicals block entry to Indian consulate in Brisbane

7
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi's interview: Punjab Chief Secretary seeks report from DGP

8
Punjab

In Cabinet rejig, Punjab CM divests Arora of 2 key portfolios

9
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

10
Haryana

Burnt, soiled... excuses for 'lost' Haryana record

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Have said nothing against India, will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair: Rahul Gandhi

If Indian democracy was functioning, I’d be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks

Says the BJP offensive a distraction from uncomfortable ques...

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time sin...

Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

The helicopter, which was flying an operational sortie, lost...

Varun Gandhi turns down Oxford Union invite to speak on if India on right path under PM Modi

Varun Gandhi turns down Oxford Union invite to speak on 'if India on right path under PM Modi'

BJP MP says he sees no merit or integrity in voicing domesti...

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

The video shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the ...


Cities

View All

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Amritsar G20: Foreign delegates agree on sharing research data, promoting innovation

Mini Bus Operators’ Union postpones protest against govt

Migration of youth must be slowed: Y20 panellist

G20 Summit eases traffic jams in holy city Amritsar

Theft reported at Kharar police station

Laptop stolen from Kharar police station

Metro connectivity to Pinjore-Kalka from Chandigarh, Zirakpur should be made under mobility plan: Haryana CM Khattar

55% liquor vends in Chandigarh go unsold, only 43 find takers

7 infected with H3N2 virus in Mohali; active Covid cases nine

Chandigarh: Mercury set to drop as light rain predicted till March 20

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader’s plea on March 24

Old Delhi excise policy gets 6-month extension

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

PSPCL issues advisory to avoid fires in wheat fields

PSPCL issues advisory to avoid fires in wheat fields

Ensure early completion of dairy shifting project: DC to civic body

Govt to rejuvenate village ponds by adopting ‘Seechewal-Thapar’ model

43 beds set up to treat H3N2 patients at district hospitals

Husband booked for assaulting woman, demanding dowry