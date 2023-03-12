No consensus, 4 file papers for Nepal’s V-P post

ANI

Kathmandu, March 11

As Nepal’s ruling coalition could not decide over a common candidate, a total of four candidates on Saturday filed nomination for the post of Vice-President.

Out of the fielded candidates, three are from the ruling coalition. A meeting of the ruling coalition comprising 10 parties which are oest in the election scheduled next week.

On Saturday late afternoon, the JSP fielded its leader Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav and Pramila Kumari Yadav for the Vice President while Mamata Jha stood in fray from Janamat Party.

The opposition CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) has fielded Asta Laxmi Shakya as the candidate for the Vice President. All the candidates registered their candidacy at the Office of Electoral Officer set inside the Federal Parliament Complex in New Baneshwor on Saturday.