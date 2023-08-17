No consensus among PML-N leaders on Nawaz Sharif’s return

PTI

Islamabad, August 16

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders have failed to reach a consensus on the return of party supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif from London to Pakistan ahead of the general elections, a media report said on Wednesday.

Nawaz Sharif, 73, has been living in self-imposed exile in the UK since November 2019. He was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018.

A consultative meeting of PML-N leaders on Tuesday presided over by party president Shehbaz Sharif was held to discuss the country's political situation, upcoming general elections and Nawaz Sharif's return home.

Some of the leaders suggested that Nawaz should return by September, while others proposed that the party supremo should return by October, a media report stated.

