No impunity: G7 vows tough stance on Russia

Karuizawa (Japan), April 18

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies vowed a unified front against Chinese threats to Taiwan and Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, saying at the close of their meetings Tuesday that they were committed to boosting and enforcing tough sanctions against Moscow.

The G-7 communique laying out their commitments also included strong words over an unprecedented run of North Korean missile tests. But it was China's growing assertiveness in Asia and Russia's invasion of Ukraine that highlighted the three-day summit hosted by Japan in this hot springs resort town.

“There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia's attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure,” the ministers said.

“We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them,” the communique said, and would support “for as long as it takes" Ukraine as it defends itself.

The foreign ministers' communique was prepared as a template for global leaders to use at a G-7 summit that will be held in Hiroshima next month, and included language about Iran, Myanmar, Afghanistan, nuclear proliferation and other “grave threats.”

But two crises stood out: China's increasing threats against, and military maneuvers around, Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its own, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The G-7 envoys from Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union have underlined that their meeting in Karuizawa marks a crucial moment in the world's response to Russian and Chinese aggression. — PTI