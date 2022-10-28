No intentions of using N-arms in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow, October 27

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, but described the conflict as part of the alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which he insisted were “doomed to fail”.

Speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, Putin said it was pointless for Russia to strike Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

He said an earlier warning of his readiness to use “all means to protect Russia” didn’t amount to nuclear saber-rattling, but was merely a response to Western statements about their possible use of nuclear weapons. — AP