"No justification for such attack": Former Sweden Foreign Minister Ann Linde condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): Former Sweden Foreign Minister Ann Linde extended her deepest condolences to the people of India on the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack. She noted that there can be "no justifications" for such a heinous attack.

While speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2025, Linde said, "My deep condolences to India and the Indian people for the terrible terrorist attack...There can be no justification for such an attack."

She also informed that a minute of silence was observed for the victims of the tragedy.

Advertisement

Earlier, a statement was issued by the representatives of progressive parties from 100 countries, attending the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, organised by the Telangana Government.

"We, the representatives of progressive parties from 100 countries, with the other participants of the Bharat Summit, Hyderabad, are anguished by the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which targeted and killed 26 innocent civilians and left several others injured."

Advertisement

The statement added, "We express our solidarity with the People of India and unequivocally condemn the terror attack in the strongest possible terms."

It concluded by saying, "Such acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the constitutional values of unity, peace, and harmony".

Following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination, The Prime Minister asserted that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)