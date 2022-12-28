 'No other option' but to implement IMF deal: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif : The Tribune India

'No other option' but to implement IMF deal: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Regrets that if the government wants to give any subsidy in any sector, it has to go to the IMF ‘which is a factor and a painful reality’

'No other option' but to implement IMF deal: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Shahbaz Sharif. AP/PTI file



PTI

Islamabad, December 28

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that his government has “no other option” but to implement the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme to revive the cash-starved economy.

He regretted that if the government wanted to give any subsidy in any sector, it had to go to the IMF "which is a factor and a painful reality", the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan quoted Sharif as saying during a meeting on Tuesday.

He said the coalition government never wanted to transfer the burden of price hikes to the people, adding that the country would have to implement the IMF programme as “they had no other option”.

The prime minister said the agreement with the IMF was blatantly breached by the Imran Khan-led PTI government in the past.

Cash-strapped Pakistan revived a stalled USD 6 billion IMF programme this year which was initially agreed upon in 2019 but is finding it hard to meet the tough conditions of the Washington-based global lender. There are reports that the IMF may not release more funds under the programme until the pledges made by the government are met.

Pakistan and the IMF had a round of engagement on November 18 but could not finalise a schedule for formal talks on the overdue ninth review.

The IMF board in August approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's bailout programme, allowing for a release of over USD 1.1 billion.

The much-needed bailout package from the IMF helped Pakistan avert an imminent default, amidst the persisting political uncertainty and the devastating floods that have displaced more than 33 million people.

Shehbaz said they had devised a plan to immediately convert all the federal government entities' buildings to solar power by April next year to slash the country's fuel import bill of around USD 27 billion.

Unveiling further details, the prime minister said that the procedures for conversion of solar power should be fast-tracked as they had set April 2023 as the timeline for the implementation of this plan.

He also urged all the relevant authorities and stakeholders to complete the required process by the end of April next year and meet the timeline which had been set.

“Consider it as our political, social, national and religious duty to implement it as soon as possible,” he said.

“It is the only option for our survival as a nation,” he added.

The prime minister said with these urgent measures, they would be able to generate 300 MW to 500 MW of cheap power, thus reducing the import bill worth billions of dollars each year. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

2
J & K

4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu

3
Himachal

Adani group turns to Himachal Govt to end cement plant crisis

4
Trending

Video of Sheezan Khan accompanying man carrying Tunisha Sharma to hospital goes viral

5
Punjab

NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events

6
Nation

Noida woman brutally drags domestic help out of elevator, video goes viral

7
Amritsar

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

8
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

9
Nation

PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

10
Punjab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

Don't Miss

View All
Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Top News

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore

Jostle among the public during the roadshow leads to stamped...

Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup

Uzbekistan Health Ministry probes death of 18 children, alleges link to India-made cough syrup

Says that 18 out of 21 children suffering from acute respira...

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

4 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter near Tawi bridge in Jammu

7 AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large...

Government likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources

India likely to make negative RT-PCR report mandatory for passengers arriving from China, 5 other places from next week: Sources

Health Ministry sources caution that next 40 days will be cr...

PM Modi’s mother admitted to hospital, stable

PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital, doctors say 'condition stable'

Modi visits hospital to meet his ailing mother


Cities

View All

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Looking Back 2022: Amritsar district sportspersons prove their mettle in national, international events

Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Get vehicle location tracking device, panic button installed by January 31: UT administration to public service vehicles

Get vehicle location tracking device, panic button installed by January 31: UT administration to public service vehicles

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: HC

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: Delhi High Court

Cold weather conditions abate in North India; intense chill to return in early January

Industries using unapproved fuels, including coal, to be shut down from January 1 in Delhi-NCR

Noida woman brutally drags domestic help out of elevator, video goes viral

BJP picks Rekha Gupta for Delhi mayoral election

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

High-tension power wires too close for comfort near Pathankot Chowk

NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events

Cane procurement, payment reviewed

March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Khanna

Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

Man who contested as Independent candidate from Patiala Assembly constituency dies by suicide, blames cops for abetting act

Man who contested as independent candidate from Patiala Assembly Constituency dies by suicide, blames cops for abetting act

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Leadership initiative: Patiala student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir