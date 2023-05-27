No plans to travel abroad: Imran

PTI

Islamabad, May 26

Unfazed after being placed on the no-fly list, Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan on Friday took a swipe at the ruling coalition, saying he has no plans to travel overseas as he neither owns properties nor has any businesses abroad.

Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party were reportedly barred from leaving the country on Thursday.