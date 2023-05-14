No question of martial law: Pak army

Islamabad, May 13
Pakistan’s army has ruled out the possibility of imposing martial law in the country amidst the political turmoil and deteriorating law and order situation following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, saying Army chief General Asim Munir and the entire military leadership believe in democracy.
Unity unwavering
Army’s unity is unwavering and will persist, serving as a pillar of stability and security for the nation. Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, inter-services public relations Dir Gen
The remarks of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry came after an almost four-day political turmoil erupted due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Khan’s arrest, in which Army’s installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, were also targeted.
“There is no question of imposing martial law in the country,” he told Geo News, adding that Army chief General Asim Munir and the entire military leadership along with him believe in democracy.
The Army remains Pakistan's most powerful institution, having ruled it directly for close to half its 75-year history through three coups.
Chaudhry stressed that the Army’s unity is unwavering and will persist, serving as a pillar of stability and security for the nation.
He also rejected social media rumours about resignations by top Army officers or anyone disobeying the military discipline.
