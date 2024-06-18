No survivors as twin-engine Cessna crashes in Colorado mobile home park

Steamboat Springs (US), June 18
There were no survivors aboard a twin-engine Cessna airplane that crashed in a residential area in north-central Colorado on Monday, starting a fire that burned two mobile homes, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it was not immediately known how many people were aboard the Cessna 421, which went down near the Steamboat Springs Airport just before 4:30 pm. The airplane can have up to seven seats.
All residents of the mobile home park were accounted for, police said in a social media post. The fire also burned several outbuildings.
The plane was believed to have taken off from Longmont, Colorado, and was on its way to Ogden, Utah, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said.
Witnesses reported the airplane appeared to have mechanical issues, fire officials said.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's 1st Varanasi visit today after Lok Sabha poll victory, to release Rs 20,000 crore under PM-KISAN scheme
The PM will also distribute certificates to more than 30,000...
Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US
Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...
Bengal train mishap: Death toll rises to 10, Kanchanjunga Express returns to Sealdah; several trains cancelled
The mishap-hit Kanchanjunga Express arrived at Sealdah stati...
Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure
Yet-to-peak paddy transplantation adds to crisis