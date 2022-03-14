No-trust vote: Infighting leaves Pak govt worried

PTI

Islamabad, March 13

Four key coalition partners of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government have not yet decided their stance over the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him, with one of them even “blackmailing” in return for support, giving the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party sleepless nights ahead of the crucial vote in Parliament, a media report said on Sunday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), an important ally of the PTI at the Centre and the Punjab province, has reportedly asked Prime Minister Khan to announce Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the replacement of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar before calling the National Assembly session to take up the Opposition’s no-trust motion, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday alleged that the PML-Q was “blackmailing” the government in return for support, it said. The exchange of such remarks from both the sides clearly indicates that the gulf between the ruling PTI and the PML-Q has started widening, the report said. —