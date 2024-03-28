Nobel-winning economist Daniel Kahneman dies at 90

Jerusalem, March 28
Daniel Kahneman, an Israeli-American cognitive psychologist and Nobel laureate in economics, has died at the age of 90.
Israel's President Isaac Herzog in a statement on Wednesday said, "We lost one of the brightest minds we have known," adding that Kahneman's research has made history and changed the way humanity perceives reality, bringing great pride to Israel and the Jewish people as a whole.
"His research will continue to contribute to humanity and science even after his death, as will the many students he inspired," the Israeli President was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.
Kahneman was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2002 for integrating psychological research insights into economic science, particularly focusing on human judgment and decision-making in uncertain situations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends
Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who i...
US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts
We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...
BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak
Says the saffron party would fail in its attempt
India, China exchange views on complete disengagement, resolving remaining issues along LAC
The key meeting was held in Beijing on March 27
Tamil Nadu MP, who recently attempted suicide, dies at Coimbatore hospital
The 77-year-old A Ganeshamurthi had allegedly tried to kill ...