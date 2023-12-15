Nod to impeachment probe against Biden

Washington, December 14
The House on Wednesday authorised the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, with every Republican rallying behind the politically charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the President.
The 221-212 party-line vote put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of an impeachment process that can lead to the ultimate penalty for a President: punishment for what the Constitution describes as “high crimes and misdemeanours,” which can lead to removal from office if convicted in a Senate trial.
Biden, in a rare statement about the impeachment effort, questioned the priorities of House Republicans in pursuing an inquiry against him and his family. “Instead of doing anything to help make Americans' lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies,” Biden said following the vote. Authorizing the monthslong inquiry ensures that the impeachment investigation extends well into 2024, when Biden will be running for reelection and seems likely to be squaring off against Donald Trump. — AP
