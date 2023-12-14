Nordic nations vow support to Kyiv as 53 hurt in Russian attack

Oslo, December 13

The five Nordic nations told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during talks in Oslo on Wednesday that they would support his country "for as long as it takes" in its struggle to drive out Russian forces. A nighttime Russian ballistic missile attack targeted Kyiv early on Wednesday, injuring at least 53 people including eight children.

Zelenskiy made his surprise visit to the Norwegian capital after meeting US President Joe Biden and American lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday to plead for more military aid in the face of scepticism from key US Republicans.

Together, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland have provided aid to Ukraine worth some 11 billion euros since Russia invaded in February 2022 and are ready to continue giving extensive military, economic and humanitarian support, the five nations said in a joint statement.

Separately, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her government would present a new support package for Ukraine worth 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) to parliament this week.

At the same time, the Biden administration hit hundreds of people and firms, from Russia to China to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, with economic and diplomatic sanctions Tuesday as the US targets third-country contributors that are equipping Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The latest round of sanctions landed as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington to make an appeal for more financial support as his nation fights off the Russian invasion that will enter its third year in February. His US trip couldn’t secure new pledges.

The financial penalties have made Russia the most sanctioned country in the world but have yet to deliver a knockout punch to Russia’s economy. Tuesday’s sanctions package targets a multinational weapons procurement network led by Chinese national Hu Xiaoxun, his China-based private defense company Jarvis HK Co., and a network of associates that coordinate the sale of Chinese-manufactured weapons and components to Russia.

US sanctions Russia’s weapon suppliers

The US hit hundreds of people and firms, from Russia to China to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, with economic and diplomatic sanctions as the US targets third-country contributors that are equipping Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

