North Korea appears to have fired a missile into the sea, Japan and South Korea say

Tokyo, May 27
Japan says North Korea has launched a missile into the sea and has alerted residents on the Okinawa island to seek shelter.
South Korea also said Monday that it detected North Korea firing an unidentified projectile toward its south-western sea. No further details have been released.
