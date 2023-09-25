North Korea calls South Korea's leader a 'guy with a trash-like brain'

Seoul, September 25
North Korea on Monday called South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol “a guy with a trash-like brain” and “a diplomatic idiot” as it blasted him for using a UN speech to issue a warning over the North's deepening military ties with Russia.
In a speech at the UN General Assembly last week, Yoon said South Korea “will not sit idle” if North Korea and Russia agree to weapons deals that would pose a threat to the South.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's trip to Russia earlier this month to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites raised international concern about a possible push by North Korea to receive sophisticated nuclear and weapons technologies in return for replenishing Russia's conventional arms inventory depleted by its war with Ukraine.
“Puppet traitor Yoon Suk Yeol, even at the 78th UN General Assembly, malignantly slandered the relations between North Korea and Russia,” the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary.
Without addressing the worries about a possible weapons deal with Russia, KCNA said it's “quite natural” and a “legitimate right” for neighbouring countries to keep close ties with each other.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case
The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Bihar shocker: Dalit woman stripped, thrashed, urinated on her face by moneylender, associates
Victim claims her husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod ...
Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties
Chinese consul general says relations between the two countr...