North Korea conducts its first inter-continental ballistic missile launch in 3 months

Seoul, July 12
North Korea conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile test in three months on Wednesday, two days after it threatened “shocking” consequences to protest what it called provocative US reconnaissance activity near its territory.
Some experts say North Korea likely tested its developmental, road-mobile Hwasong-18 ICBM, a type of solid-fuel weapon that is harder to detect and intercept than the North's other liquid-fuel ICBMs.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un previously called the Hwasong-18 his most powerful nuclear weapon.
A long-range North Korean missile fired from its capital region around 10 am flew about 1,000 kilometres at a maximum altitude of 6,000 kilometres before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to South Korean and Japanese assessments.
They said the missile was launched on a high angle, in an apparent attempt to avoid neighbouring countries.
South Korea's military called the launch “a grave provocation" and said the South Korean and US authorities agreed to maintain robust, combined defence postures.
Chief Japanese Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno also denounced North Korea over its repeated ballistic missile launches as “threats to the peace and safety of Japan, the region and international society.” He said that Japan protested to North Korea via embassies in Beijing.
The launch came as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were visiting Vilnius, Lithuania, to attend this week's NATO summit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down
In Jalandhar, the breach in the Dhussi bundh widens
Rain havoc: Relief measures being taken on a war footing in Punjab and Haryana
The heavy rainfall has left behind a trail of destruction wi...
Heavy snow on way to Chandratal lake hindering evacuation of 293 stranded tourists
The state government has deployed six choppers to evacuate s...
Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi
The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crosses the 207-me...
Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI
India in all likelihood will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Da...