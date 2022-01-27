North Korea fires 2 suspected missiles in 6th launch in 2022

AP

Seoul, January 27

North Korea on Thursday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of weapons launches this month, South Korea's military said.

Experts say North Korea's unusually fast pace in testing activity underscores an intent to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled negotiations aimed at exchanging a release of crippling US-led sanctions against the North and the North's denuclearisation steps.

The renewed pressure comes as the pandemic further shakes the North's economy, which was already battered by crippling US-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program and decades of mismanagement by its own government.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapons, which were likely short-range, were launched five minutes apart from an eastern coastal area and flew 190 kilometres on an apogee of 20 kilometres before landing at sea.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who described North Korea's repeated missile firings as “extremely regrettable,” said there has so far been no reports of damage to vessel and aircraft around the Japanese coast.

The North also last week issued a veiled threat to resume the testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles targeting the American homeland, which leader Kim Jong Un suspended in 2018 while initiating diplomacy with the United States.

Kim's high-stakes summitry with then-President Donald Trump derailed in 2019 after the Americans rejected North Korea's demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.