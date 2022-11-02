North Korea fires more than 10 missiles after threat: Seoul

AP

Seoul, November 2

South Korea says North Korea has fired a total of more than 10 missiles off its eastern and western coasts.

South Korea's military said the missiles of various kinds flew towards the Korean Peninsula's eastern and western coasts, but gave no further details.

Earlier, South Korea's military said it detected the three North Korean short-range ballistic missiles fired off the peninsula's eastern coast. One of the missiles landed near the rivals' sea border, prompting South Korea to issue an air raid alert on one of its islands.

The launches came hours after North Korea issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” — an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement North Korea fired the missiles from its eastern coastal area of Wonsan on Wednesday morning.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said one of the missiles landed in the international waters 26 kilometres (16 miles) south of the Koreas' eastern sea border, and 167 kilometres (104 miles) northwest of South Korea's Ulleung island. It said it has issued the air raid alert on the Ulleung island.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said South Korea won't tolerate North Korean provocations and will sternly deal with them in close coordination with the United States. It said South Korea has boosted its surveillance posture on North Korea.

#north korea