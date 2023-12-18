North Korea missile has 15,000 km-plus range, can reach anywhere in US, says Japan

Reuters

Tokyo, December 18

The ballistic missile that North Korea launched on Monday is an ICBM-class missile that has a range of more than 15,000 km (9,300 miles) and can reach anywhere in the United States, a Japanese government official said.

Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defence Shingo Miyake made the comments to reporters, adding the missile flew about 73 minutes.

US condemns N Korea's ballistic missile launches

The United States has condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches which it said pose a threat to the country's neighbours, according to a State Department spokesperson.

"These launches, like the other ballistic missile launches Pyongyang has conducted this year, are in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," a spokesperson said. Reuters

