North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in ‘gravest emergency’

Isolated state has declined international offer of vaccine; no North Korean civilians are believed vaccinated

North Korea reports first Covid-19 outbreak, orders lockdown in ‘gravest emergency’

A schoolgirl wearing face mask, disinfects her hands before entering the Kumsong Secondary School No. 2 in Pyongyang, North Korea, on November 3, 2021. AP/PTI file

Seoul, May 12

North Korea confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday, calling it the “gravest national emergency” and ordering a national lockdown, with state media reporting an Omicron variant had been detected in Pyongyang.

The first public admission of COVID infections highlights the potential for a major crisis in a country that has refused international help with vaccinations and kept its borders shut.

As of March, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to the World Health Organization, and there is no official record of any North Koreans having been vaccinated.

“A most serious emergency case of the state occurred: A break was made on our emergency epidemic prevention front where has firmly defended for two years and three months from February, 2020,” official KCNA news agency said.

Samples taken on May 8 from people in Pyongyang who were experiencing fevers showed a sub-variant of the Omicron virus, also known as BA.2, the report said, without providing details on case numbers or possible sources of infection.

The report was published after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a Workers’ Party meeting on Thursday to discuss responses to the outbreak

Kim ordered all cities and counties of the country to “strictly lock down” their regions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and said emergency reserve medical supplies would be mobilised, according to KCNA.

“The state epidemic prevention work shall be switched over to the maximum emergency epidemic prevention system,” KCNA said.

Although the North has never before confirmed a single coronavirus infection in the country, officials in South Korea and the United States have doubted that the country is COVID-free, as cases of the Omicron variant were widely reported in neighbouring South Korea and China.

The isolated North has enforced strict quarantine measures, including border lockdowns, since the pandemic began in early 2020. In July that year, Kim declared an emergency and imposed a lockdown on Kaesong, near the inter-Korean border, for three weeks after a man who defected to the South in 2017 returned to the city showing coronavirus symptoms.

According to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 64,207 of North Korea’s more than 24.7 million people received COVID-19 testing; all had been found negative as of March 31.

North Korea has declined shipments of vaccine from the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine-sharing programme and the Sinovac Biotech vaccine from China, suggesting no civilians may have been vaccinated.

South Korea’s presidential office told Reuters that President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was sworn in on May 10, will not link humanitarian aid to the political situation, opening the door to providing support to the North.

The news of the outbreak comes amid reports of preparations for an imminent nuclear test by the North, which has also aggressively pursued a ballistic missile programme, according to US and South Korean officials.

NO VACCINE, NO MEDICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Thursday’s KCNA report said Kim told the Workers’ Party meeting that the latest emergency quarantine system’s purpose is to stably control and manage the spread of the coronavirus and quickly heal infected people to eliminate the source of transmission in the shortest period.

A failure to contain infections could be an “unprecedented crisis for the Kim Jong Un regime,”  professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University in South Korea, Lim Eul-chul, said.

“Given a more inferior vaccination situation and weaker testing capacity and public health infrastructure compared to China, plus the lack of intensive care units, there’s potential for scores of casualties,” he said.

Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute noted that North Korea’s nationwide lockdown had the potential to be immensely disruptive.

“With time, North Korea is likely to face severe food shortages and, as China is experiencing now, massive confusion,” he said.

South Korea’s central bank in an annual report in July 2021 said the North’s economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020, weighed down by COVID border controls, UN sanctions and bad weather.

Professor Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul said the fact that Kim called a party politburo meeting at dawn and state media immediately published the deliberations shows the urgency of the situation. It could be an indirect plea to the international community for help, he added.

A South Korea-based website that monitors activities in Pyongyang said this week that residents have been told to return home and remain indoors because of a “national problem” without offering details.

Earlier on Thursday, Chinese state television reported North Korea has required its people to stay at home since May 11 as many of them have “suspected flu symptoms”, without referring to COVID-19.

The main crossing between China’s Dandong and the north-western North Korean town of Sinuiju was closed in April because of the COVID situation in the Chinese city, China said. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab police cut security of 8 former ministers; 127 personnel withdrawn

2
Punjab

Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, cops analysing video

3
Nation

UP DGP Mukul Goel removed for 'neglecting work', posted as DG Civil Defence department

4
Nation

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

5
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

6
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

7
Punjab

8 IAS, 24 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

8
Punjab

Please have patience: Bhagwant Mann to youth seeking employment

9
Himachal

Khalistan flags in Dharamsala: Himachal cops arrest Morinda man, aide escapes

10
Nation

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India

Don't Miss

View All
No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Top News

Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured

Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured

All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...

IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent: Police

IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent

The accused has been identified as 32-year-old Devender Nara...

73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working

73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working

The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...

P Chidambaram hits back at Kiren Rijiju over sedition law, says Law Minister has no authority to draw any ‘arbitrary Lakshman rekha’

P Chidambaram hits back at Kiren Rijiju over sedition law, says Law Minister has no authority to draw any ‘arbitrary Lakshman rekha’

Congress hails the Supreme Court's decision to put the sedit...

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’

The passenger-turned-pilot makes a safe landing

Cities

View All

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Police crack Rs 5-lakh bank robbery case in Amritsar, two nabbed

Panel to probe sexual misconduct by teacher at school in Amritsar's Rayya block

3 resolutions passed for release of Sikh political prisoners

Outlets at Amritsar railway station fined for discrepancies

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens Nature Interpretation Centre at Kansal

IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, 4 nailed

Two immigration consultants dupe 8 of Rs 5.95 lakh, held in Chandigarh

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Traffic jam on Delhi-Jaipur NH 48 after 2 trucks overturn

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Agriculture Department notice to 30 seed dealers of Jalandhar district

Residents see red over encroachments in Jalandhar's JP Nagar

Now, video of Jalandhar cop extorting money surfaces

Jalandhar: Man who foiled carjacking attempt receives appreciation letter from CP

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Resolve issues related to dairies, Ludhiana MC officials told

15-month-old child of migrant couple run over by tractor-trailer at brick-kiln

2 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana district identifies 14 sites for mohalla clinics

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on Patiala ASI for power theft at house

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib