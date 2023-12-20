 North Korea, Russia clash with US, South Korea and allies over Pyongyang’s latest missile launch : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • North Korea, Russia clash with US, South Korea and allies over Pyongyang’s latest missile launch

North Korea, Russia clash with US, South Korea and allies over Pyongyang’s latest missile launch

US and nine allies pointed to five N Korean ICBM launches, over 25 ballistic missiles launches and three satellite launches using ballistic missile technology this year

North Korea, Russia clash with US, South Korea and allies over Pyongyang’s latest missile launch

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



AP

United nations, December 20

North Korea and Russia clashed with the United States, South Korea and their allies at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday on Pyongyang’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch, which it called “a warning counter-measure” to threats from the US and other hostile forces.

North Korean Ambassador Kim Song said this is “the most dangerous year” in the military-security landscape on the Korean Peninsula, pointing to stepped up US-South Korean military exercises and the US deployment of nuclear-powered submarines and other nuclear assets to the area that have raised a “nuclear war danger”.

The US and nine allies pointed to five North Korean ICBM launches, over 25 ballistic missiles launches and three satellite launches using ballistic missile technology this year, violating multiple Security Council resolutions and threatening “the peace and stability of its neighbours and the international community”.

In a statement read just before the council meeting by US deputy ambassador Robert Wood, surrounded by diplomats from the other countries, the 10 countries condemned the latest ICBM launch on December 17 and all launches before it.

North Korea’s Song urged the international community to think about North Korea’s security concerns, calling its counter-measures an “absolutely reasonable, normal and reflective response” in exercise of its legitimate right to self-defence.

He warned the US and South Korea that if they continue “with their reckless and irresponsible military threat”, North Korea’s armed forces “will never remain an onlooker to it and the provokers will be held entirely responsible for all the consequences”.

North Korea will also “continue to build up its strategic power of a more advanced type to contain and control any threat from the US and its followers with immediate, overwhelming and decisive counter-measures”, Song warned.

The Security Council imposed sanctions after North Korea’s first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and tightened them over the years in a total of 10 resolutions seeking — so far unsuccessfully — to cut funds and curb its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The last sanctions resolution was adopted by the council in December 2017. China and Russia vetoed a US-sponsored resolution in May 2022 that would have imposed new sanctions over a spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches. And the two veto-wielding council members have blocked any council action, including media statements, since then.

The 10 countries — Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta, South Korea, Slovenia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States — said silence from the Security Council “sends the wrong message to Pyongyang and all proliferators.”     

They urged North Korea to abandon its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs, “and instead invest in feeding the people in North Korea” and engage in diplomacy. They also urged all Security Council members to overcome their prolonged silence and uphold the nuclear nonproliferation regime.

Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Anna Evstigneeva called attempts to condemn Pyongyang “a one-sided approach”.

She warned that the situation is escalating “to a dangerous brink”, pointing to both Pyongyang and Seoul justifying their hostile moves as self-defense. And she accused the United States of deploying its massive military machine in the region, saying this looks “more and more like preparations for an offensive operation”, even though the US says it has no hostile intentions.

Evstigneeva said Russia again calls for a peaceful settlement of all issues on the Korean Peninsula through political and diplomatic means “without external pressure”.

Wood, the US deputy ambassador, countered that US military exercises are defensive and it’s North Korea that has violated UN sanctions — not South Korea, Japan or the US.

And he said the United States has tried repeatedly to have an unconditional dialogue with Pyongyang but it has refused.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#North Korea #Russia #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader

2
India

Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar

3
Trending

Russian tourist repeatedly touched ‘inappropriately’ by petrol pump worker in Jaipur; police step in

4
India

Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act

5
World

‘Neither India, nor US but we…’: Nawaz Sharif on state of Pakistan’s economy

6
Punjab

Former Punjab PSC chairman, five ex-members booked for irregularities in recruitment of 312 doctors

7
World

What fuelled Canada’s record-high population growth in first nine months of 2023

8
Punjab

Woman killed in temple in Punjab's Kapurthala

9
Punjab

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

10
India

PM Modi, Netanyahu discusses India workers for Israel, threat to shipping from Houthi rebels

Don't Miss

View All
Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

Top News

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far

Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row

In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...

PM Modi would 'look into' any evidence on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun in US: FT

'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US

Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...

PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter

Dhankhar shares the update on X

PM Modi, too, used to mimic in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone


Cities

View All

Cop injured as encounter breaks out in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru

Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Commercial activity on slip roads stalls traffic movement in Amritsar

Dera Baba Nanak youth murdered in New Zealand

Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Chandigarh: Mayoral polls approaching, councillors ‘offered’ big deals

Interstate burglars’ gang busted, 4 arrested by Chandigarh police

Former cop loses Rs 20.75 lakh to online fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In 4 years, Excise Dept misses revenue target by Rs 369 crore

From two in 2018, bird-hit incidents mount to 25 at Chandigarh airport: MoS

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

9-yr-old girl abducted, raped, murdered; landlord arrested

Man-on-bonnet video: Govt issues show-cause notice to minibus owner

Delhi air improves from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’

Health Minister inspects hospitals

Hockey players brought glory

Hockey players brought glory

Two die as car falls into pond

2 more pistols, revolver recovered from smugglers

Missing Jalandhar youth found dead in London

Antarctica expedition’s success was icing on cake for Dr Sehra

MC’s ~257-crore push to infra development in city

MC’s Rs 257-crore push to infra development in city

Gang making extortion calls to bizmen busted, trio held

Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Druglord Akshay Chhabra booked by STF for running racket from Ludhiana jail

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Day 2: Protests continue on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Vice Chancellor kicks off 10-day math workshop

PSPCL files petition with regulatory body over solar energy supply from next year

Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet