 North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond’

North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

A rocket carrying a spy satellite Malligyong-1 is launched, as North Korean government claims, in a location given as North Gyeongsang Province, North Korea in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on November 21, 2023.



Seoul, November 22

North Korea said it placed a spy satellite into orbit with its third launch attempt this year, demonstrating the nation's determination to build a space-based surveillance system during protracted tensions with the United States.

The North's claim Wednesday could not immediately independently be confirmed. Observers doubt whether the satellite is advanced enough to perform military reconnaissance. But the launch still invited strong condemnation from the United States and its partners because the U.N. bans North Korea from conducting satellite launches, calling them covers for tests of missile technology.

The North's space agency said that its new “Chollima-1” carrier rocket accurately placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night, about 12 minutes after liftoff from the country's main launch center.

The National Aerospace Technology Administration called the launch a legitimate right of North Korea to bolster its self-defense capabilities. It said the spy satellite would help improve the North's war preparedness in the face of “the enemies' dangerous military moves.”       

The agency said leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch at the scene and congratulated scientists and others involved. It said North Korea will launch several more spy satellites to better monitor South Korea and other areas.

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Washington strongly condemned North Korea for the launch, saying it "raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond.” She said the launch involved technologies that are directly related to North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile program.

South Korea said the launch would push it to suspend a 2018 inter-Korean tension-reduction agreement and resume frontline aerial surveillance of North Korea. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the launch “a serious threat that affects the safety of the people" and said Japan lodged a protest with North Korea condemning the launch in strongest terms.

AP

#North Korea #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

3
World Cup 2023

Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati

4
Delhi

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

5
Sports

Virat Kohli says goodbye to long-standing manager Bunty Sajdeh after World Cup final

6
India

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

7
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Stalled operation resumes, focus back on horizontal drilling; trapped workers come on camera

8
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of Rohtak jail on furlough

9
Punjab

Air pollution: Supreme Court suggests stopping paddy MSP for stubble burning farmers

10
Punjab

'Issue of stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, can be addressed'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Top News

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...

North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...

Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days: Govt

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt

Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...

Elon Musk to donate advertising revenue to Israeli hospitals, Red Cross in war-torn Gaza

Elon Musk to donate advertising revenue to Israeli hospitals, Red Cross in war-torn Gaza


Cities

View All

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

Punjab Biotech Incubator opens pilot plant for farmers, exporters

SGPC flays Centre for not appointing 2 Sikh advocates, recommended by Supreme Court, as judges

Public to face more trouble as ministerial staff extend strike in Amritsar

Festivities over, Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment drive

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, ‘kills’ himself

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Miscreants snatch purse in Bathinda

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

Revisiting Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration to study vehicle preferences of residents

CAT puts results of ‘OBC-Male’ category on hold

Youth dies in clash near Baltana liquor vend, four juveniles held

Panchkula residents nabbed for snatching

Don’t make farmer the villain, but stop MSP to check fires: SC

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

Student unions for NEP overhaul

Supreme Court orders Delhi to transfer Rs 415 cr from advertisement budget for RRTS project

Man held for pro-Khalistan graffiti

Man kills son, attempts suicide

Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Indefinite stir spells chaos on city roads

Vehicle thief, scrap dealer in police net

Jalandhar, Jamshedpur schools enter quarters

Swapan Sharma assumes charge as police chief

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Ludhiana: Panic among traders over kidnapping cases

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Poor law & order will propel flight of industry, says Sukhbir

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab Govt over illegal mining

Former JNU prof delivers lecture on Kabir at Punjabi University

Play by Delhi group marks Day 6 of National Theatre Festival

Patiala district administration extends ban on Chinese kite string