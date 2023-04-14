 North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile : The Tribune India

North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile

Over 100 missiles have been fired into the sea since the start of 2022 by North Korea

North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and daughter Kim Ju Ae attend a test launch of a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-18 at an undisclosed location in this still image of a photo used in a video released by North Koreas Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 14, 2023. Reuters



Seoul (South Korea), April 13

North Korea said on Friday it flight-tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time, a possible breakthrough in its efforts to acquire a more powerful, harder-to-detect weapon targeting the continental United States.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency issued the report a day after the country's neighbours detected a launch of a long-range missile from near Pyongyang, which extended a run of weapons displays involving more than 100 missiles fired into the sea since the start of 2022.

Thursday's test did not appear to demonstrate the weapon's full capacity, and it remains unclear how far North Korea has come in mastering technologies to ensure the warhead would withstand atmospheric reentry and accurately strike targets.

Still, analysts said the test was likely a meaningful advance in North Korea's goal to build a nuclear arsenal that could directly threaten the United States.

KCNA said the launch was supervised on site by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who described the missile — named Hwasong-18 — as the most powerful weapon of his nuclear forces that would enhance counterattack abilities in the face of external threats created by the military activities of the United States and its regional allies.

Kim pledged to further expand his nuclear arsenal to “constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror” in his rivals and make them feel regret for their wrong choices.

North Korea has justified its weapons demonstrations as a response to the expanding military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which the North condemns as invasion rehearsals while using them as a pretext to push further its own weapons development.

Kim added that the Hwasong-18 would rapidly advance North Korea's nuclear response posture and further support an aggressive military strategy that vows to maintain “frontal confrontation” against its rivals.

North Korea has tested various intercontinental missiles since 2017 that demonstrated the potential range to reach the US mainland, but the others use liquid fuel that must be added relatively close to the launch and they cannot remain fuelled for prolonged periods.

An ICBM with built-in solid propellants would be easier to move and hide and fired quickly, reducing the opportunities for opponents to detect and counter the launch.

It's not immediately clear how close the North is to having a functional solid-fuel ICBM capable of striking the US mainland.

South Korea's Defense Ministry maintains North Korea's technological advancements haven't reached the point where it can protect its ICBM warheads from the harsh conditions of atmospheric reentry.

Last month, South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-Sup also told lawmakers that North Korea likely hasn't yet mastered the technology to place nuclear warheads on its most advanced short-range missiles targeting South Korea, though he acknowledged the country was making considerable progress on it.

“This is a significant breakthrough for the North Koreans, but not an unexpected one,” said Ankit Panda, an expert with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“The primary significance of solid-fuel ICBMs is in terms of what they'll do for the survivability of North Korea's overall ICBM force,” he said.

“Because these missiles are fueled at the time of manufacture and are thus ready to use as needed, they will be much more rapidly useable in a crisis or conflict, depriving South Korea and the United States of valuable time that could be useful to preemptively hunt and destroy such missiles.” North Korean state media published photos of the missile blasting off from a launch vehicle at a test site inside a forest as Kim watched from an observation post along with military officials and his daughter.

KCNA described the Hwasong-18 as a three-stage missile with the first stage tested at a standard ballistic trajectory and the others programmed to fly at higher angles after separation to avoid North Korea's neighbors. It wasn't immediately clear how the third stage was tested, where the warhead would theoretically be placed.

The agency said the first and second stages fell into waters off the country's eastern coast.

The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published an aerial photo of an object it described as the third stage following separation, but state media provided no further details.

Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said North Korea for the test likely designed the third stage as an empty device and simply let it fall after separation.

He noted that North Korea didn't release details about how high the missile went, which suggests it wasn't tested at the weapon's full capacity and range, and said the North likely will test the system several more times.

Soo Kim, an expert with Virginia-based consultancy LMI and a former CIA analyst, said each successive test by North Korea “seems to demonstrate greater options for the regime to provoke and threaten the region.” “With the Day of the Sun festivities coming up, and a US-South Korean summit around the corner, the timing is also ripe for a North Korean provocation for (Kim Jong Un) to yet again remind us that his weapons are getting bigger, better, and all the more challenging for the US, South Korea, and the international community to deal with,” she said.

She was referring to the birth anniversary of Kim's state-founding grandfather, Kim Il Sung, which falls on Saturday, and a planned summit in Washington this month between President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Solid-fuel ICBMs highlighted an extensive wish list Kim announced under a five-year arms development plan in 2021, which also included tactical nuclear weapons, hypersonic missiles, nuclear-powered submarines and spy satellites.

The North has fired around 30 missiles this year alone over 12 different launch events as both the pace of its weapons development and the US-South Korean military exercises increase in a cycle of tit-for-tat.

The US and South Korean militaries conducted their biggest field exercises in years last month and separately held joint naval and air force drills involving a US aircraft carrier strike group and nuclear-capable US bombers.

North Korea claimed the drills simulated an all-out war against North Korea and communicated threats against it.

The United States and South Korea have said their exercises are defensive in nature and expanding them was necessary to cope with the North's evolving threats. AP

#north korea #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

6
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

7
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

8
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

9
Haryana

No funds, work on approach road to Faridabad-Noida bridge comes to halt

10
Punjab

All sections living in peace and brotherhood, says Akal Takht Jathedar in his Baisakhi day address

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket

Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI likely to question Kejriwal on Sunday on crucial points related to its probe in excise policy case

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali