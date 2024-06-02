 North Korea sends hundreds of more trash-carrying balloons to South Korea : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • North Korea sends hundreds of more trash-carrying balloons to South Korea

North Korea sends hundreds of more trash-carrying balloons to South Korea

South Korea's military said it has no plans to shoot down the balloons, citing concerns about causing damage or the possibility that they might contain dangerous substances

North Korea sends hundreds of more trash-carrying balloons to South Korea

South Korean soldiers examine various objects including what appeared to be trash from a balloon believed to have been sent by North Korea, in Incheon, South Korea, June 2, 2024. Reuters



AP

Seoul, June 2

North Korea launched hundreds of more trash-carrying balloons toward the South after a similar campaign a few days earlier, according to South Korea's military, in what Pyongyang calls retaliation for activists flying anti-North Korean leaflets across the border.

Between Saturday night and Sunday morning, about 600 balloons flown from North Korea have been found in various parts of South Korea. The balloons carried cigarette butts, scraps of cloth, waste paper and vinyl, but no dangerous substances were included, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday.

The military advised people to beware of falling objects and not to touch objects suspected to be from North Korea but report them to military or police offices instead. There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

In Seoul, the city government sent text alerts saying that unidentified objects suspected to be flown from North Korea were detected in skies near the city and that the military was responding to them.

The North's balloon launches added to a recent series of provocative steps, which include its failed spy satellite launch and a barrage of short-range missiles launches that the North said was intended to demonstrate its ability to  attack the South preemptively.

South Korea's military dispatched chemical rapid response and explosive clearance teams to recover the debris from some 260 North Korean balloons that were found in various parts of the country from Tuesday night to Wednesday.

The military said the balloons carried various types of trash and manure but no dangerous substances like chemical, biological or radioactive materials. Some of the balloons were found with timers that suggested they were designed to pop the bags of trash midair.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, confirmed that the North sent the balloons to make good on her country's recent threat to “scatter mounds of wastepaper and filth” in South Korea in response to leafleting campaigns by South Korean activists.

She hinted that balloons could become the North's standard response to leafletting moving forward, saying that the North would respond by “scattering rubbish dozens of times more than those being scattered to us.”

South Korea's Unification Ministry said Friday that North Korea must stop the provocations — also including its missile launches and other acts — or face unspecified “unbearable” consequences.

South Korea's military has said it has no plans to shoot down the balloons, citing concerns about causing damage or the possibility that they might contain dangerous substances. Firing at balloons near the border would also risk triggering a retaliation from the North at a time of high tensions.

“(We) decided it was best to let the balloons drop and recover them safely,” Lee Sung Joon, spokesperson of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a briefing Thursday.

North Korea is extremely sensitive about any outside attempt to undermine Kim Jong Un's absolute control over the country's 26 million people, most of whom have little access to foreign news.

In 2020, North Korea blew up an empty South Korean-built liaison office on its territory after a furious response to South Korean civilian leafleting campaigns. In 2014, North Korea fired at propaganda balloons flying toward its territory and South Korea returned fire, though there were no casualties.

In 2022, North Korea even suggested that balloons flown from South Korea had caused a COVID-19 outbreak in the isolated nation, a highly questionable claim that appeared to be an attempt to blame the South for worsening inter-Korean relations.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#North Korea


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha election

2
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP and Congress likely to win 4 seats each in Punjab, predicts exit poll

3
Patiala

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

4
Punjab

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

5
Patiala

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

6
Punjab

61.32 per cent turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

7
Himachal

BJP likely to maintain lead in Haryana, sweep Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Exit polls

8
India

350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls

9
Himachal

Villagers in Himachal’s Chamba boycott Lok Sabha elections

10
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for one person, one prepaid SIM to combat cybercrime

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Arunachal Assembly poll results: BJP leading in 33 seats, NPEP ahead in 6

BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly

Saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019

Ruling SKM heads for landslide victory in Sikkim; CM Tamang ahead, SDF’s Chamling trailing

Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats

Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front manages to win one seat

Two injured in collision between two trains near Madhopur in Punjab’s Sirhind

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

The collision hits traffic on Ludhiana-Ambala route

Goods trains collide in Punjab’s Sirhind: Here are the trains affected by derailment

Goods trains collide in Punjab’s Sirhind: Here are the trains affected by derailment

26 trains diverted, 3 cancelled

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Angural had joined BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election


Cities

View All

Voting remains peaceful in district

Voting remains peaceful in district

Amid blistering heat, residents vote at 2,134 polling stations

Scorching sun fails to dampen first-time voters’ enthusiasm

Day after AAP worker killed, Lakhowal village boycotts poll

Hoping for better facilities visually impaired exercise right to franchise

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

First-timers vote for development, jobs

Both Tandon, Tewari confident of victory

Wasn’t ignored by party: Kher

Voters brave the heat at centres with huge turnout

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Raj Ghat, Hanuman temple before surrendering at Tihar jail

Delhi Police net fraudsters in online investment scam

Cloudy skies, light rain bring relief to Delhiites

Exit polls predict clean sweep for BJP in Capital

Goel mocks Arvind Kejriwal with ambulance taunt after CM’s bail petition

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Jalandhar: Electoral fate of 26 candidates sealed

Red carpet welcome for visitors at model polling stations

Two months on, they brave the elements in line of duty

Poor turnout hints at voter disillusionment towards parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

Pink, green, model booths only in name, voters in dismay

Bittu, Warring or Parashar? Voters’ choice sealed in EVMs

First-time voters exercise franchise with enthusiasm

Aged, disabled, newlyweds, first-timers, all queue up to cast vote in Ludhiana

Two injured in collision between two trains near Madhopur in Punjab’s Sirhind

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

10 shops gutted in fire at Patran village