North Korea stages tactical N-attack drill

Seoul, September 3
North Korea conducted a simulated tactical nuclear attack drill that included two long-range cruise missiles in an exercise to “warn enemies” the country would be prepared in case of nuclear war, the KCNA state news agency said on Sunday.
The KCNA said the drill was successfully carried out on Saturday and two cruise missiles carrying mock nuclear warheads were fired towards the West Sea of the Korean peninsula and flew 1,500 km (930 miles) at a preset altitude of 150 metres.
Pyongyang also said it would bolster its military deterrence against the US and South Korea. South Korea’s military said the claim of success could be an exaggeration as “not all of them succeeded,” Seoul’s Yonhap News reported, citing a senior official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The KCNA also reportd that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Pukjung Machine Complex, which produces marine engines, and a munitions factory to stress the importance of strengthening Pyongyang’s naval forces.— Reuters
