North Korea tests suspected submarine-launched missile

The launch was apparently North Korea’s first demonstration of a submarine-fired ballistic system since October last year

North Korea tests suspected submarine-launched missile

Photo for representational purpose only. AP/PTI file

AP

Seoul, May 7

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile designed to be launched from a submarine on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, apparently continuing a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations that may culminate with a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred from waters near the eastern port city of Sinpo, where North Korea has a major shipyard building submarines, but it didn’t immediately say how far the missile flew. It also wasn’t clear whether the launch would have involved an actual submarine or an underwater test platform.

Japan’s Defence Ministry also confirmed the launch, but it didn’t immediately release flight details. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered officials to prepare for all “unforeseeable situations” and secure the safety of aircraft and ships, but there were no immediate reports of damages.

The launch was apparently North Korea’s first demonstration of a submarine-fired ballistic system since October last year when it test-launched a new short-range missile from the 8.24 Yongung - its only known submarine capable of firing a missile - in what was its first underwater test launch since 2019.

The launch came three days after the South Korean and Japanese militaries detected the North firing a suspected ballistic missile from near its capital, Pyongyang, on Wednesday, and three days before the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who has vowed to take a tougher approach over the North’s nuclear ambitions.

The latest launch was likely North Korea’s 15th round of missile firings this year, including its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017 in March that demonstrated potential range to reach the entirety of the US mainland.

North Korea has been clearly exploiting a favourable environment to push forward its weapons programme with the UN Security Council divided and effectively paralysed over Russia’s war on Ukraine. The unusually fast pace in testing activity underscores a brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions, experts say.

There are also signs that North Korea is restoring tunnels at a nuclear testing ground, where it had conducted its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017, in possible preparations for another explosive test. Analysts say the North could use another nuclear test to claim it acquired an ability to build small nuclear warheads that could arm its expanding range of shorter-range weapons threatening South Korea and Japan or form a cluster of bombs on a multiwarhead ICBM.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has punctuated his recent missile tests with statements warning that the North could proactively use its nuclear weapons if threatened or provoked, which experts say possibly portends an escalatory nuclear doctrine that would create greater concerns for South Korea and Japan.

Kim made one of those statements during an April 25 parade in Pyongyang where he showcased the most notable weapons in his military nuclear program, including ICBMs and what appeared to be a new type of missile designed to be fired from submarines that appeared to be larger than previous models.

“(North Korea’s) submarine technology probably remains short of being able to stay at sea for extended periods while avoiding detection. But the ability to launch ballistic missiles from a submarine would further complicate missions to neutralize and defend against North Korea’s nuclear forces,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University.

“The Kim regime appears to be preparing to test a miniaturised nuclear device that it can claim will arm its SLBMs (submarine-launched ballistic missiles), tactical missiles, and multiple warheads on its ICBMs,” he said.

North Korea has been pushing hard to acquire an ability to fire nuclear-armed missiles from submarines, which in theory would bolster its deterrent by ensuring a survivable capability to retaliate after absorbing a nuclear attack on land.

Ballistic missile submarines would also add a maritime threat to the North’s growing collection of solid-fuel weapons fired from land vehicles, which are being developed with an apparent aim to overwhelm missile defense systems in South Korea and Japan.

The North in recent years has been developing and testing a family of missiles named Pukguksong, which are designed to be fired from submarines or land vehicles. Still experts say the heavily sanctioned nation would need considerably more time, resources and major technological improvements to build at least several submarines that could travel quietly in seas and reliably execute strikes.

The South Korean and Japanese militaries said the North Korean missile fired on Wednesday traveled about 500 kilometers (310 miles) at a maximum altitude of 800 kilometers (500 miles). North Korean state media has yet to comment on that test.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

2
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

3
Chandigarh

Mohali man drives SUV into Bhakra canal in Ropar

4
Punjab

Punjab police in dock over botched Delhi operation

5
Punjab

Bagga case: Punjab moves High Court on 'detention', Haryana, Delhi told to respond

6
Punjab

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

7
Trending

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him 'full marks on honesty'

8
Punjab

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

9
Delhi

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

10
Chandigarh

Prof Vivek Lal is PGI Director

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Top News

Tajinder Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: BJP leader moves High Court against arrest warrant; court allows urgent hearing

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

Bagga seeks stay on arrest warrant issued by Mohali court on...

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

AAP accuses BJP and its governments of protecting its 'goon'...

LPG price hiked by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,000 mark in most places

LPG price hiked by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,000 mark in most places

Second increase in LPG rates in just over six weeks. Prices ...

CBI searches against Punjab AAP MLA over Rs 40-crore bank

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

Searches carried out at three properties of Amargarh MLA in ...

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

Amargarh legislator claims he is not involved in family busi...

Cities

View All

4 armed miscreants loot bank

4 armed miscreants loot bank in Amritsar

Man attacked, dies; wife also serious in Amritsar village

A man who dreams his painting & paints his dream

Amritsar hoteliers apprise Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh of issues hampering their biz

Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's one-point agenda: Development

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Man drives car into Bhakra canal in Punjab’s Ropar

Mohali man drives SUV into Bhakra canal in Ropar

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

4th Khelo India Youth Games launched in Panchkula

Panjab University convocation: A day to remember for PhD scholars

5 DSPs, 8 SHOs among 26 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga’s arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga’s ‘turbanless’ arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Kapurthala Jail Superintendent suspended over lemon fraud

Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway: Officials told to send proposal to turn highway into green corridor

Nawanshahr DC dedicates libraries to students at 2 govt schools

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste management: Ludhiana's new MC Commissioner

Sex ratio at birth in Ludhiana down from 964 to 907, district ranks 17th in Punjab

Punjab FM Harpal Singh Cheema seeks suggestions for 'Janta Budget' from industrialists

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Punjabi University holds conference on freedom movement

Punjabi University staff await salary

Patiala: Body of missing girl found in Bhakra Canal

Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district