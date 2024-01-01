North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked

AP

Seoul, January 1

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his military to “thoroughly annihilate” the United States and South Korea if provoked, state media reported on Monday, after he vowed to boost national defences to cope with what he called an unprecedented US-led confrontation.

Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of the US presidential election in November. Many experts say he likely believes his expanded nuclear arsenal would allow him to wrest US concessions if former President Donald Trump is reelected.

In a five-day major ruling party meeting last week, Kim said he would launch three more military spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials and develop attack drones this year in what observers say is an attempt to increase his leverage in future diplomacy with the US.

In a meeting on Sunday with commanding army officers, Kim said it is urgent to sharpen “the treasured sword” to safeguard national security, an apparent reference to his country's nuclear weapons program. He cited “the US and other hostile forces' military confrontation moves", according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim stressed that “our army should deal a deadly blow to thoroughly annihilate them by mobilising all the toughest means and potentialities without moment's hesitation” if they opt for military confrontation and provocations against North Korea, KCNA said.

#Kim Jong Un #North Korea #United States of America USA