Norway expels 15 Russian diplomats for ‘spying’

Copenhagen, April 13
Norway’s government said on Thursday that it was expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country, saying they were suspected of spying while working at the Russian Embassy in Oslo.
Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the move was “an important measure to counter and reduce the scope of Russian intelligence activities, and secure national interests.” The Russians declared persona non grata “must leave Norway within a short time,” Huitfeldt said, adding: “We will not grant visas to intelligence officers who apply for a visa.” The minister declined to say whether the government was acting in response to a specific incident. — AP
