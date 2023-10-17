Norway sacks foreign minister in reshuffle

Oslo: Norway's Labour Party PM Jonas Gahr Stoere announced on Monday a government reshuffle, sacking the foreign minister and making six other changes to the Cabinet as the centre-left coalition lags the opposition in opinion polls. Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt in August said her husband had traded shares in publicly listed companies while she was in office, claiming she was not aware of his activities. Reuters

Trump sues UK ex-spy over scandalous claims

london: A lawyer for Donald Trump told London's High Court on Monday the ex-president planned to prove that a UK ex-spy’s report containing “scandalous claims” that he was compromised by Russians in his first bid for the presidency was wrong and harmed his reputation. Trump has sued the company founded by Christopher Steele. AP

Poland needs to wait for full election results: Prez

Warsaw: Poles need to wait calmly for the final results of the general election held on Sunday to be announced, the president said, after exit polls showed that mainstream opposition parties could remove the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party from power. Reuters