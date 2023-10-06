 Norwegian playwright gets Nobel Prize for giving ‘voice to unsayable’ : The Tribune India

  • Norwegian playwright gets Nobel Prize for giving ‘voice to unsayable’

Stockholm, October 5

Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic writing in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children’s books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for works that “give voice to the unsayable”.

Anders Olsson, chair of the Nobel literature committee, said Fosse’s work is rooted “in the language and nature of his Norwegian background”.

known for innovative plays, prose

  • Considered master of spare Nordic writing, Jon Fosse has written some 40 plays as well as novels, short stories, children’s books, poetry and essays
  • The Swedish Academy said it was “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable”
  • Fosse’s work “A New Name: Septology VI-VII” — described by Olsson as Fosse’s “magnum opus” — was a finalist for the International Booker Prize in 2022

“I was surprised when they called, yet at the same time not. I have cautiously prepared myself for the possibility that this could happen in the past 10 years,” Fosse, 64, told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. “It was a great joy for me to get the phone call.” One of his country’s most-performed dramatists, Fosse has written some 40 plays as well as novels, short stories, children’s books, poetry and essays. The Swedish Academy, which awards the prize, said it was “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable”.

Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the academy, reached Fosse by telephone to inform him of the win. He said the writer was driving in the countryside and promised to drive home carefully.

Fosse is the fourth Norwegian writer to get the literature prize. Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson got it in 1903, Knut Hamsun was awarded it in 1920 and Sigrid Undset in 1928. Fosse’s work “A New Name: Septology VI-VII” — described by Olsson as Fosse’s “magnum opus” — was a finalist for the International Booker Prize in 2022.

In a statement released by his publishing house, Samlaget, Fosse said he saw the prize “as an award to the literature that first and foremost aims to be literature, without other considerations”. — AP

